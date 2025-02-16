통화 / NECB
NECB: NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stock
21.42 USD 0.14 (0.66%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NECB 환율이 오늘 0.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.93이고 고가는 21.67이었습니다.
NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NECB News
- NorthEast Community Bancorp declares $0.20 quarterly dividend
- NorthEast Community Bancorp declares $0.20 per share special dividend
- Northeast Community Bancorp: Great Returns But Risky Loans (NASDAQ:NECB)
- Northeast Community Bancorp Beats Q2 EPS
- Northeast Community earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- SmarFinancial (SMBK) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Northeast Community Bancorp Remains Deeply Undervalued (NECB)
- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- NorthEast Bancorp holds annual stockholder meeting
- Northeast Community Bancorp: Decline Creates Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:NECB)
- Bank Buzz: Insider Buying & Share Repurchase Support Buy For NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)
- Bonhoeffer Capital Management Q4 2024 Letter
- Upside Isn't Over For Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB)
일일 변동 비율
20.93 21.67
년간 변동
19.75 31.72
- 이전 종가
- 21.28
- 시가
- 21.30
- Bid
- 21.42
- Ask
- 21.72
- 저가
- 20.93
- 고가
- 21.67
- 볼륨
- 249
- 일일 변동
- 0.66%
- 월 변동
- -3.25%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.63%
- 년간 변동율
- -19.08%
20 9월, 토요일