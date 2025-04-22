Valute / MCRB
MCRB: Seres Therapeutics Inc
17.45 USD 0.58 (3.22%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MCRB ha avuto una variazione del -3.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.85 e ad un massimo di 18.61.
Segui le dinamiche di Seres Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.85 18.61
Intervallo Annuale
0.36 24.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.03
- Apertura
- 18.21
- Bid
- 17.45
- Ask
- 17.75
- Minimo
- 16.85
- Massimo
- 18.61
- Volume
- 579
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2357.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2028.05%
20 settembre, sabato