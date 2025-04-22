QuotesSections
Currencies / MCRB
Back to US Stock Market

MCRB: Seres Therapeutics Inc

17.01 USD 1.32 (8.41%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MCRB exchange rate has changed by 8.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.70 and at a high of 17.09.

Follow Seres Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MCRB News

Daily Range
15.70 17.09
Year Range
0.36 24.67
Previous Close
15.69
Open
15.70
Bid
17.01
Ask
17.31
Low
15.70
High
17.09
Volume
235
Daily Change
8.41%
Month Change
-9.28%
6 Months Change
2295.77%
Year Change
1974.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%