MCRB: Seres Therapeutics Inc
17.01 USD 1.32 (8.41%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MCRB exchange rate has changed by 8.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.70 and at a high of 17.09.
Follow Seres Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MCRB News
- All You Need to Know About Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT), Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)
- Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Seres (MCRB) Q2 Loss Narrows 34%
- Seres Therapeutics August 2025 slides: SER-155 shows 77% infection reduction
- Seres Therapeutics: Speculative Gem Backed By SER‑155 FDA Breakthrough
- Seres Therapeutics stock jumps after naming co-CEOs
- Seres Therapeutics May 2025 slides: SER-155 shows 77% infection reduction in transplant patients
- Seres Therapeutics reports promising biomarker data
Daily Range
15.70 17.09
Year Range
0.36 24.67
- Previous Close
- 15.69
- Open
- 15.70
- Bid
- 17.01
- Ask
- 17.31
- Low
- 15.70
- High
- 17.09
- Volume
- 235
- Daily Change
- 8.41%
- Month Change
- -9.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 2295.77%
- Year Change
- 1974.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%