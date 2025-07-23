Valute / LW
LW: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
55.69 USD 0.78 (1.38%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LW ha avuto una variazione del -1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.52 e ad un massimo di 56.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LW News
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.52 56.70
Intervallo Annuale
47.89 83.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.47
- Apertura
- 56.70
- Bid
- 55.69
- Ask
- 55.99
- Minimo
- 55.52
- Massimo
- 56.70
- Volume
- 2.229 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.89%
20 settembre, sabato