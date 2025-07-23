Currencies / LW
LW: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
57.81 USD 1.68 (2.99%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LW exchange rate has changed by 2.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.32 and at a high of 57.84.
Follow Lamb Weston Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LW News
- Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Medifast (MED) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) Surges 14.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Lamb Weston (LW) Down 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- JPMorgan assumes coverage of Lamb Weston stock with Neutral rating
- Can Lamb Weston's Strategic Moves & Innovations Drive Growth in 2025?
- Lamb Weston Posts 4% Gain in Q4
- Investing in Lamb Weston (LW)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends
- Stifel raises Lamb Weston stock price target to $61 on strong Q4 results
- Lamb Weston stock price target raised to $62 by Bernstein on cost savings
- Jefferies raises Lamb Weston stock price target to $67 on cost savings plan
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.14%
- More job cuts, strong demand for french fries is sending this stock to a record gain
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Eli Lilly, GE Vernova Surge Among Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Wall Street Lunch: Return Of Meme Stock Frenzy Causes Volatility In The Market
- Lamb Weston: After Their Rally, Shares Reflect Potential Good News (NYSE:LW)
- Lamb Weston Posts 4 Percent Gain in Q4
- Lamb Weston's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise 4% Y/Y
- Why Lamb Weston Stock Soars Wednesday - Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW)
- Lamb Weston (LW) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Lamb Weston Q4 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- GE Vernova Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lennox International, General Dynamics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
Daily Range
56.32 57.84
Year Range
47.89 83.98
- Previous Close
- 56.13
- Open
- 56.47
- Bid
- 57.81
- Ask
- 58.11
- Low
- 56.32
- High
- 57.84
- Volume
- 1.489 K
- Daily Change
- 2.99%
- Month Change
- 1.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.43%
- Year Change
- -10.61%
