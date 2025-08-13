Valute / LUNR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LUNR: Intuitive Machines Inc - Class A
9.71 USD 0.13 (1.36%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LUNR ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.52 e ad un massimo di 9.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Intuitive Machines Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUNR News
- Space Stocks: Planet Labs Q2, EchoStar Deal, AST SpaceMobile - Planet Labs (NYSE:PL)
- Space Stock Tracker: Rocket Lab, StarLink And More - Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB)
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Firefly Aerospace stock with Equalweight rating
- Rocket Lab: Poised for Lift Off?
- Intuitive Machines: Cash Rich, Execution Poor (NASDAQ:LUNR)
- Space Stock Tracker: Rocket Lab Launches, Starlink Outages - Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB)
- 3 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
- Veteran trader weighs in on Rocket Lab and SoFi
- SpaceX Rival Preps For Milestone Launch. Here's How To Watch.
- Intuitive Machines stock dips as Canaccord lowers price target on debt offering
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters biotech, trims defense stock
- Space Stock Tracker: Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Intuitive Machines, Project Kuiper - Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB)
- 17 Stocks to Play Space Race 2.0
- Intuitive Machines’ stock has its worst day in months as space company asks for more cash
- Amazon, Alibaba Lead Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Ubiquiti, Amcor among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Why Intuitive Machines Stock Just Blew a Gasket
- Intuitive Machines Stock Tumbles After Company Prices $300M Convertibles
- What's Going On With Intuitive Machines Stock Thursday? - Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)
- Intuitive Machines prices $300 million convertible notes offering
- After-hours movers: Cisco, DLocal, Coherent, Ibotta and more
- Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Stock Is Tumbling After Hours: Here's Why - Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)
- Intuitive Machines stock falls on $250 million convertible notes offering
- Intuitive Machines plans $250 million convertible notes offering
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.52 9.98
Intervallo Annuale
6.14 24.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.58
- Apertura
- 9.69
- Bid
- 9.71
- Ask
- 10.01
- Minimo
- 9.52
- Massimo
- 9.98
- Volume
- 10.258 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.17%
20 settembre, sabato