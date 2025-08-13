QuotazioniSezioni
LUNR
LUNR: Intuitive Machines Inc - Class A

9.71 USD 0.13 (1.36%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LUNR ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.52 e ad un massimo di 9.98.

Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.52 9.98
Intervallo Annuale
6.14 24.95
Chiusura Precedente
9.58
Apertura
9.69
Bid
9.71
Ask
10.01
Minimo
9.52
Massimo
9.98
Volume
10.258 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.36%
Variazione Mensile
15.05%
Variazione Semestrale
28.61%
Variazione Annuale
20.17%
