KurseKategorien
Währungen / LUNR
Zurück zum Aktien

LUNR: Intuitive Machines Inc - Class A

9.58 USD 0.30 (3.23%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LUNR hat sich für heute um 3.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.42 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.76 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Intuitive Machines Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LUNR News

Tagesspanne
9.42 9.76
Jahresspanne
6.14 24.95
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.28
Eröffnung
9.51
Bid
9.58
Ask
9.88
Tief
9.42
Hoch
9.76
Volumen
11.964 K
Tagesänderung
3.23%
Monatsänderung
13.51%
6-Monatsänderung
26.89%
Jahresänderung
18.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K