LUNR: Intuitive Machines Inc - Class A
9.58 USD 0.30 (3.23%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LUNR hat sich für heute um 3.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.42 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.76 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Intuitive Machines Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
9.42 9.76
Jahresspanne
6.14 24.95
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.28
- Eröffnung
- 9.51
- Bid
- 9.58
- Ask
- 9.88
- Tief
- 9.42
- Hoch
- 9.76
- Volumen
- 11.964 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.23%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.51%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.89%
- Jahresänderung
- 18.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K