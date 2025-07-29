Valute / KTEC
KTEC: KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF
18.81 USD 0.10 (0.53%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KTEC ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.75 e ad un massimo di 18.95.
Segui le dinamiche di KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KTEC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.75 18.95
Intervallo Annuale
12.60 19.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.91
- Apertura
- 18.91
- Bid
- 18.81
- Ask
- 19.11
- Minimo
- 18.75
- Massimo
- 18.95
- Volume
- 65
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.63%
21 settembre, domenica