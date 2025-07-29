QuotazioniSezioni
KTEC
KTEC: KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

18.81 USD 0.10 (0.53%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KTEC ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.75 e ad un massimo di 18.95.

Segui le dinamiche di KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.75 18.95
Intervallo Annuale
12.60 19.11
Chiusura Precedente
18.91
Apertura
18.91
Bid
18.81
Ask
19.11
Minimo
18.75
Massimo
18.95
Volume
65
Variazione giornaliera
-0.53%
Variazione Mensile
10.65%
Variazione Semestrale
16.25%
Variazione Annuale
29.63%
21 settembre, domenica