货币 / KTEC
KTEC: KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF
18.81 USD 0.10 (0.53%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KTEC汇率已更改-0.53%。当日，交易品种以低点18.75和高点18.95进行交易。
关注KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
18.75 18.95
年范围
12.60 19.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.91
- 开盘价
- 18.91
- 卖价
- 18.81
- 买价
- 19.11
- 最低价
- 18.75
- 最高价
- 18.95
- 交易量
- 65
- 日变化
- -0.53%
- 月变化
- 10.65%
- 6个月变化
- 16.25%
- 年变化
- 29.63%
21 九月, 星期日