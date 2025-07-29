クォートセクション
KTEC
KTEC: KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

18.81 USD 0.10 (0.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KTECの今日の為替レートは、-0.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.75の安値と18.95の高値で取引されました。

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KTEC News

1日のレンジ
18.75 18.95
1年のレンジ
12.60 19.11
以前の終値
18.91
始値
18.91
買値
18.81
買値
19.11
安値
18.75
高値
18.95
出来高
65
1日の変化
-0.53%
1ヶ月の変化
10.65%
6ヶ月の変化
16.25%
1年の変化
29.63%
21 9月, 日曜日