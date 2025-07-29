Moedas / KTEC
KTEC: KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF
18.81 USD 0.10 (0.53%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KTEC para hoje mudou para -0.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.75 e o mais alto foi 18.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
18.75 18.95
Faixa anual
12.60 19.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.91
- Open
- 18.91
- Bid
- 18.81
- Ask
- 19.11
- Low
- 18.75
- High
- 18.95
- Volume
- 65
- Mudança diária
- -0.53%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.25%
- Mudança anual
- 29.63%
21 setembro, domingo