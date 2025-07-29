CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / KTEC
KTEC: KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

18.81 USD 0.10 (0.53%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do KTEC para hoje mudou para -0.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.75 e o mais alto foi 18.95.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
18.75 18.95
Faixa anual
12.60 19.11
Fechamento anterior
18.91
Open
18.91
Bid
18.81
Ask
19.11
Low
18.75
High
18.95
Volume
65
Mudança diária
-0.53%
Mudança mensal
10.65%
Mudança de 6 meses
16.25%
Mudança anual
29.63%
