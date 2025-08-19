QuotazioniSezioni
JHX: James Hardie Industries plc American Depositary Shares (Ireland

19.28 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JHX ha avuto una variazione del 0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.95 e ad un massimo di 19.45.

Segui le dinamiche di James Hardie Industries plc American Depositary Shares (Ireland. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.95 19.45
Intervallo Annuale
17.91 39.32
Chiusura Precedente
19.26
Apertura
19.14
Bid
19.28
Ask
19.58
Minimo
18.95
Massimo
19.45
Volume
11.136 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.10%
Variazione Mensile
-2.48%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.21%
Variazione Annuale
-50.72%
