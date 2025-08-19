Valute / JHX
JHX: James Hardie Industries plc American Depositary Shares (Ireland
19.28 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JHX ha avuto una variazione del 0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.95 e ad un massimo di 19.45.
Segui le dinamiche di James Hardie Industries plc American Depositary Shares (Ireland. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
JHX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.95 19.45
Intervallo Annuale
17.91 39.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.26
- Apertura
- 19.14
- Bid
- 19.28
- Ask
- 19.58
- Minimo
- 18.95
- Massimo
- 19.45
- Volume
- 11.136 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- -50.72%
20 settembre, sabato