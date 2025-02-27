Valute / HNRG
HNRG: Hallador Energy Company
19.49 USD 0.33 (1.72%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HNRG ha avuto una variazione del 1.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.70 e ad un massimo di 19.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Hallador Energy Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.70 19.69
Intervallo Annuale
8.13 19.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.16
- Apertura
- 19.09
- Bid
- 19.49
- Ask
- 19.79
- Minimo
- 18.70
- Massimo
- 19.69
- Volume
- 973
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 58.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 108.67%
20 settembre, sabato