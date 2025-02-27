QuotazioniSezioni
HNRG: Hallador Energy Company

19.49 USD 0.33 (1.72%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HNRG ha avuto una variazione del 1.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.70 e ad un massimo di 19.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Hallador Energy Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.70 19.69
Intervallo Annuale
8.13 19.69
Chiusura Precedente
19.16
Apertura
19.09
Bid
19.49
Ask
19.79
Minimo
18.70
Massimo
19.69
Volume
973
Variazione giornaliera
1.72%
Variazione Mensile
20.38%
Variazione Semestrale
58.07%
Variazione Annuale
108.67%
