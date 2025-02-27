Currencies / HNRG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HNRG: Hallador Energy Company
18.49 USD 0.18 (0.96%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HNRG exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.06 and at a high of 18.67.
Follow Hallador Energy Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HNRG News
- Is Hallador Energy (HNRG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
- Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Hallador Energy Q2 2025 beats EPS forecasts
- Hallador earnings beat by $0.36, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Kenon Holdings Stock: A Risky Play On Israeli Energy Shortages (NYSE:KEN)
- Hallador Energy Stock: Overvalued Considering Terminated Contracts (NASDAQ:HNRG)
- Hallador Energy names new CFO amid strategic transition
- hallador energy shareholders approve stock unit plan extension
- Hallador Energy stock tumbles after data center deal falls through
- Ross Stores, Deckers Outdoor, Xerox Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX)
- US Stocks Likely To Open On A Mixed Note: 'Nothing Good Happens Above A 5% Yield,' Says Expert - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)
- Why Intuit Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX)
- Hallador Energy stock soars to all-time high of $19.57
- Northland sets Hallador Energy stock with Outperform rating
- Hallador Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Will President Trump’s Coal Executive Order Boost Energy Stocks? - TipRanks.com
- Hallador Energy, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)
- Why Harrow Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Undercovered Dozen: ArcelorMittal, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Geely Auto, UPS+
- Hallador Energy (HNRG): Recent Filing To MISO Indicates A Datacenter Deal Is Imminent
- Aegis Value Fund H2 2024 Portfolio Manager's Letter (AVALX)
Daily Range
18.06 18.67
Year Range
8.13 19.63
- Previous Close
- 18.67
- Open
- 18.67
- Bid
- 18.49
- Ask
- 18.79
- Low
- 18.06
- High
- 18.67
- Volume
- 914
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- 14.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 49.96%
- Year Change
- 97.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%