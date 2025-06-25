Valute / GBCI
GBCI: Glacier Bancorp Inc
49.68 USD 0.46 (0.92%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GBCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.22 e ad un massimo di 50.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Glacier Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
49.22 50.13
Intervallo Annuale
36.78 60.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 50.14
- Apertura
- 49.89
- Bid
- 49.68
- Ask
- 49.98
- Minimo
- 49.22
- Massimo
- 50.13
- Volume
- 2.028 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.74%
20 settembre, sabato