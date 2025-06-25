QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GBCI
Tornare a Azioni

GBCI: Glacier Bancorp Inc

49.68 USD 0.46 (0.92%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GBCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.22 e ad un massimo di 50.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Glacier Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBCI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
49.22 50.13
Intervallo Annuale
36.78 60.63
Chiusura Precedente
50.14
Apertura
49.89
Bid
49.68
Ask
49.98
Minimo
49.22
Massimo
50.13
Volume
2.028 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.92%
Variazione Mensile
2.39%
Variazione Semestrale
13.01%
Variazione Annuale
9.74%
20 settembre, sabato