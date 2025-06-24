Currencies / GBCI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GBCI: Glacier Bancorp Inc
47.41 USD 0.71 (1.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GBCI exchange rate has changed by -1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.04 and at a high of 48.09.
Follow Glacier Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBCI News
- Glacier Bancorp issues supplemental merger disclosures after shareholder demands
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Glacier Bancorp stock price target to $55
- Carlyle Agrees to Buy intelliflo From Invesco for $200 Million
- First Financial to Acquire BankFinancial, Expands Chicago Presence (Revised)
- First Financial to Acquire BankFinancial, Expands Chicago Presence
- Glacier Bancorp Is A 'Wait And See' Opportunity (NYSE:GBCI)
- Heck Kristen Lee buys $6488 in Glacier Bancorp shares
- Glacier Bancorp Stock: Expensive For A Reason (NYSE:GBCI)
- Earnings call transcript: Glacier Bancorp tops Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Glacier Bancorp Beats Q2 EPS Estimate
- Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Glacier earnings beat by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Bank of Marin (BMRC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Huntington to Strengthen Texas Presence With Veritex Buyout
- U.S. Bank Stocks Underperform Broader Markets In June
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Glacier Bancorp price target on GNTY deal
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- DA Davidson reiterates buy rating on Glacier Bancorp stock
- Glacier Bancorp stock rises on acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares
- Glacier Bancorp to acquire Guaranty Bancshares in all-stock deal
Daily Range
47.04 48.09
Year Range
36.78 60.63
- Previous Close
- 48.12
- Open
- 48.09
- Bid
- 47.41
- Ask
- 47.71
- Low
- 47.04
- High
- 48.09
- Volume
- 339
- Daily Change
- -1.48%
- Month Change
- -2.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.85%
- Year Change
- 4.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%