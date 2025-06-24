QuotesSections
GBCI: Glacier Bancorp Inc
GBCI: Glacier Bancorp Inc

47.41 USD 0.71 (1.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GBCI exchange rate has changed by -1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.04 and at a high of 48.09.

Follow Glacier Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
47.04 48.09
Year Range
36.78 60.63
Previous Close
48.12
Open
48.09
Bid
47.41
Ask
47.71
Low
47.04
High
48.09
Volume
339
Daily Change
-1.48%
Month Change
-2.29%
6 Months Change
7.85%
Year Change
4.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%