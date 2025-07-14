QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EOSE
Tornare a Azioni

EOSE: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc

9.76 USD 0.76 (8.44%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EOSE ha avuto una variazione del 8.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.17 e ad un massimo di 10.16.

Segui le dinamiche di Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EOSE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.17 10.16
Intervallo Annuale
2.06 10.16
Chiusura Precedente
9.00
Apertura
9.23
Bid
9.76
Ask
10.06
Minimo
9.17
Massimo
10.16
Volume
34.993 K
Variazione giornaliera
8.44%
Variazione Mensile
45.45%
Variazione Semestrale
159.57%
Variazione Annuale
229.73%
20 settembre, sabato