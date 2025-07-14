Valute / EOSE
EOSE: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc
9.76 USD 0.76 (8.44%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EOSE ha avuto una variazione del 8.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.17 e ad un massimo di 10.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.17 10.16
Intervallo Annuale
2.06 10.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.00
- Apertura
- 9.23
- Bid
- 9.76
- Ask
- 10.06
- Minimo
- 9.17
- Massimo
- 10.16
- Volume
- 34.993 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 8.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- 45.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 159.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 229.73%
20 settembre, sabato