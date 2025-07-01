Currencies / EOSE
EOSE: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc
8.29 USD 0.01 (0.12%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EOSE exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.93 and at a high of 8.41.
Follow Eos Energy Enterprises Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EOSE News
- Eos Energy stock hits 52-week high at 8.09 USD
- Guggenheim raises Eos Energy Enterprises stock price target to $10 from $6
- Jefferies initiates Eos Energy Enterprises stock with Hold rating
- Eos Energy Enterprises stock hits 52-week high at $7.37
- Eos Energy Enterprises appoints John Mahaz as new COO
- Eos (EOSE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 1,591%
- Eos Energy Enterprises earnings missed by $0.91, revenue fell short of estimates
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Eos Energy CAO Puri sells $103k in EOSE stock
- Eos Energy CAO, Puri, sells $103k in EOSE stock
- Eos Energy CCO Kroeker sells $590k in shares
- Eos Energy CEO Mastrangelo sells $990k in EOSE stock
- Eos Energy general counsel Silberman sells $389k in shares
- Eos Energy general counsel sells $389k in shares
- Global Industrial (GIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Eos Energy increases CEO Joe Mastrangelo’s annual base salary to $800,000
- What Breadcrumbs From NextEra Disclosures Mean For Eos Energy (NEE)
- Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Surges 10.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Independent Bank Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Blaize Holdings, Interactive Brokers Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Nuclear's Moment: Securing US AI Supremacy
- Eos Energy shares rise after receiving second tranche of DOE loan
- Stifel maintains Buy rating on Eos Energy stock as DOE loan advances
- After-hours movers: JPMorgan, Centene, Eos Energy and more
- Eos Energy stock jumps after receiving second DOE loan advance
Daily Range
7.93 8.41
Year Range
2.06 8.55
- Previous Close
- 8.28
- Open
- 8.33
- Bid
- 8.29
- Ask
- 8.59
- Low
- 7.93
- High
- 8.41
- Volume
- 12.974 K
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 23.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 120.48%
- Year Change
- 180.07%
