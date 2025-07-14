CotationsSections
EOSE
EOSE: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc

9.76 USD 0.76 (8.44%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de EOSE a changé de 8.44% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 9.17 et à un maximum de 10.16.

Suivez la dynamique Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
9.17 10.16
Range Annuel
2.06 10.16
Clôture Précédente
9.00
Ouverture
9.23
Bid
9.76
Ask
10.06
Plus Bas
9.17
Plus Haut
10.16
Volume
34.993 K
Changement quotidien
8.44%
Changement Mensuel
45.45%
Changement à 6 Mois
159.57%
Changement Annuel
229.73%
