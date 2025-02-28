QuotazioniSezioni
ECVT: Ecovyst Inc

9.17 USD 0.20 (2.13%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ECVT ha avuto una variazione del -2.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.14 e ad un massimo di 9.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Ecovyst Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.14 9.40
Intervallo Annuale
5.24 9.69
Chiusura Precedente
9.37
Apertura
9.40
Bid
9.17
Ask
9.47
Minimo
9.14
Massimo
9.40
Volume
2.801 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.13%
Variazione Mensile
3.03%
Variazione Semestrale
48.86%
Variazione Annuale
34.06%
20 settembre, sabato