ECVT: Ecovyst Inc
9.17 USD 0.20 (2.13%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ECVT ha avuto una variazione del -2.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.14 e ad un massimo di 9.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Ecovyst Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.14 9.40
Intervallo Annuale
5.24 9.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.37
- Apertura
- 9.40
- Bid
- 9.17
- Ask
- 9.47
- Minimo
- 9.14
- Massimo
- 9.40
- Volume
- 2.801 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 48.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.06%
20 settembre, sabato