Valute / CTRA
CTRA: Coterra Energy Inc
23.28 USD 0.78 (3.24%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CTRA ha avuto una variazione del -3.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.23 e ad un massimo di 23.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Coterra Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.23 23.95
Intervallo Annuale
22.46 29.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.06
- Apertura
- 23.94
- Bid
- 23.28
- Ask
- 23.58
- Minimo
- 23.23
- Massimo
- 23.95
- Volume
- 12.629 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -19.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.61%
20 settembre, sabato