Currencies / CTRA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CTRA: Coterra Energy Inc
24.33 USD 0.13 (0.54%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CTRA exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.19 and at a high of 24.51.
Follow Coterra Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTRA News
- Mizuho upgrades CNX, cuts Talos and CVR Energy as it favors gas stocks
- Natural Gas Slips on EIA Data: What Should Investors Do Next?
- Why Coterra Energy (CTRA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Coterra Energy price target lowered to $34 at Raymond James
- Coterra Energy (CTRA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- SCHD ETF News, 9/5/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Coterra Energy Stock: Excellent Natural Gas Production Leads Improved Guidance (NYSE:CTRA)
- Cabot (CTRA) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- SCHD ETF News, 9/1/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Why Coterra Energy (CTRA) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- SCHD ETF News, 8/25/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- SPY ETF News, 8/21/2025 - TipRanks.com
- SCHD ETF News, 8/21/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Stock Market News for Aug 19, 2025
- SCHD ETF News, 8/19/2025 - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.08%
- Coterra Energy stock price target raised to $33 by Wells Fargo
- Pembina Pipeline Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Civitas Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Fall Y/Y
- Helmerich & Payne Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Tracking Christopher Davis' Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update
- Permian Resources Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Increased Expenses
Daily Range
24.19 24.51
Year Range
22.46 29.95
- Previous Close
- 24.20
- Open
- 24.31
- Bid
- 24.33
- Ask
- 24.63
- Low
- 24.19
- High
- 24.51
- Volume
- 3.128 K
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.02%
- Year Change
- 2.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%