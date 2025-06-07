QuotazioniSezioni
CNO
CNO: CNO Financial Group Inc

39.60 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CNO ha avuto una variazione del 0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.35 e ad un massimo di 39.84.

Segui le dinamiche di CNO Financial Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.35 39.84
Intervallo Annuale
33.86 43.08
Chiusura Precedente
39.59
Apertura
39.53
Bid
39.60
Ask
39.90
Minimo
39.35
Massimo
39.84
Volume
1.355 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.03%
Variazione Mensile
1.59%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.30%
Variazione Annuale
13.37%
20 settembre, sabato