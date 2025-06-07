Valute / CNO
CNO: CNO Financial Group Inc
39.60 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CNO ha avuto una variazione del 0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.35 e ad un massimo di 39.84.
Segui le dinamiche di CNO Financial Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.35 39.84
Intervallo Annuale
33.86 43.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.59
- Apertura
- 39.53
- Bid
- 39.60
- Ask
- 39.90
- Minimo
- 39.35
- Massimo
- 39.84
- Volume
- 1.355 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.37%
20 settembre, sabato