QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CLF
Tornare a Azioni

CLF: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

11.60 USD 0.17 (1.49%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLF ha avuto una variazione del 1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.38 e ad un massimo di 11.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CLF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.38 11.73
Intervallo Annuale
5.63 14.34
Chiusura Precedente
11.43
Apertura
11.42
Bid
11.60
Ask
11.90
Minimo
11.38
Massimo
11.73
Volume
20.233 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.49%
Variazione Mensile
10.79%
Variazione Semestrale
42.51%
Variazione Annuale
-8.88%
20 settembre, sabato