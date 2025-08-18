Valute / CLF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CLF: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
11.60 USD 0.17 (1.49%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLF ha avuto una variazione del 1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.38 e ad un massimo di 11.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLF News
- Is Trending Stock Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) a Buy Now?
- Here's Why Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Nucor And Reliance Seen As Steel's Strongest Defenders Against Market Challenges - Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Climb Higher
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's August 2025 New Analysts
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Cleveland-Cliffs emette obbligazioni senior per 850 milioni di dollari con scadenza 2034 al tasso del 7,625%
- Cleveland-Cliffs issues $850 million in senior notes due 2034 at 7.625% rate
- US Steel and Nippon Steel dismiss lawsuit against Cleveland-Cliffs
- Nippon Steel settles disputes with USW, Cliffs over U.S. Steel deal
- Cleveland-Cliffs prices $850 million in senior notes due 2034
- Is Most-Watched Stock Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Worth Betting on Now?
- Nucor Gains 20% in 3 Months: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Cleveland-Cliffs to offer $600 million in senior notes to refinance debt
- Nucor's Steel Mills Shipments Climb: Can Margins Hold in Q3?
- Comcast and Allstate Look Good on Price-to-Cash-Flow
- Cleveland-Cliffs, Beyond The EPS (NYSE:CLF)
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Down 7.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- US Increases Steel, Aluminum Tariffs On Over 400 Products Including EV Parts, Wind Turbines, Railcars - Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- Wedbush raises General Motors stock price target to $65 on growth momentum
- Are You Benefitting from the Wave of Share Buybacks?
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.38 11.73
Intervallo Annuale
5.63 14.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.43
- Apertura
- 11.42
- Bid
- 11.60
- Ask
- 11.90
- Minimo
- 11.38
- Massimo
- 11.73
- Volume
- 20.233 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 42.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.88%
20 settembre, sabato