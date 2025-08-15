Currencies / CLF
CLF: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
11.66 USD 0.24 (2.02%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLF exchange rate has changed by -2.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.56 and at a high of 12.25.
Follow Cleveland-Cliffs Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CLF News
Daily Range
11.56 12.25
Year Range
5.63 14.34
- Previous Close
- 11.90
- Open
- 12.10
- Bid
- 11.66
- Ask
- 11.96
- Low
- 11.56
- High
- 12.25
- Volume
- 10.153 K
- Daily Change
- -2.02%
- Month Change
- 11.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.24%
- Year Change
- -8.41%
