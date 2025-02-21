Valute / BVN
BVN: Buenaventura Mining Company Inc
20.90 USD 0.86 (4.29%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BVN ha avuto una variazione del 4.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.15 e ad un massimo di 20.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.15 20.95
Intervallo Annuale
11.50 20.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.04
- Apertura
- 20.23
- Bid
- 20.90
- Ask
- 21.20
- Minimo
- 20.15
- Massimo
- 20.95
- Volume
- 3.708 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 50.36%
20 settembre, sabato