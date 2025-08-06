Valute / ANEW
ANEW: ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF
52.15 USD 1.71 (3.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ANEW ha avuto una variazione del 3.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.07 e ad un massimo di 52.22.
Segui le dinamiche di ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.07 52.22
Intervallo Annuale
41.63 52.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 50.44
- Apertura
- 52.07
- Bid
- 52.15
- Ask
- 52.45
- Minimo
- 52.07
- Massimo
- 52.22
- Volume
- 8
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.63%
21 settembre, domenica