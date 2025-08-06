QuotazioniSezioni
ANEW: ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

52.15 USD 1.71 (3.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ANEW ha avuto una variazione del 3.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.07 e ad un massimo di 52.22.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.07 52.22
Intervallo Annuale
41.63 52.22
Chiusura Precedente
50.44
Apertura
52.07
Bid
52.15
Ask
52.45
Minimo
52.07
Massimo
52.22
Volume
8
Variazione giornaliera
3.39%
Variazione Mensile
4.07%
Variazione Semestrale
15.63%
Variazione Annuale
15.63%
