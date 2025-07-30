Currencies / ANEW
ANEW: ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF
50.44 USD 0.86 (1.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANEW exchange rate has changed by -1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.11 and at a high of 50.44.
Follow ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ANEW News
Daily Range
50.11 50.44
Year Range
41.63 51.30
- Previous Close
- 51.30
- Open
- 50.11
- Bid
- 50.44
- Ask
- 50.74
- Low
- 50.11
- High
- 50.44
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -1.68%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.84%
- Year Change
- 11.84%
