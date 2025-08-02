通貨 / ANEW
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ANEW: ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF
52.15 USD 1.71 (3.39%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ANEWの今日の為替レートは、3.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.07の安値と52.22の高値で取引されました。
ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANEW News
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- AI At The Frontier: A Stock Picker's Take On AI Investing
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- A.I. Field Of Dreams
- September 2025 Perspective
- AI Monthly: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Generative AI Digest: More AI Agents And More Funding
- It’s AI Freak-Out Time Again
- AI Over-Exuberance Comparable To 2000 Internet-Inspired Bubble
- Our Thoughts On The AI Arms Race
- The Visible Alpha AI Monitor Update: What's Next For AI?
- Anything But The Doldrums
- The Defining Rivalry Of The 21st Century: AI As The New Geopolitical Battlefield
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Inflection Points: Tales Of The Automation Age
- Are Marketplaces Defensible In The Age Of AI Purchasing Agents?
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- August 2025 Perspective
1日のレンジ
52.07 52.22
1年のレンジ
41.63 52.22
- 以前の終値
- 50.44
- 始値
- 52.07
- 買値
- 52.15
- 買値
- 52.45
- 安値
- 52.07
- 高値
- 52.22
- 出来高
- 8
- 1日の変化
- 3.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.63%
- 1年の変化
- 15.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K