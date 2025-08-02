クォートセクション
ANEW
ANEW: ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

52.15 USD 1.71 (3.39%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ANEWの今日の為替レートは、3.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.07の安値と52.22の高値で取引されました。

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
52.07 52.22
1年のレンジ
41.63 52.22
以前の終値
50.44
始値
52.07
買値
52.15
買値
52.45
安値
52.07
高値
52.22
出来高
8
1日の変化
3.39%
1ヶ月の変化
4.07%
6ヶ月の変化
15.63%
1年の変化
15.63%
