货币 / ANEW
ANEW: ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF
50.44 USD 0.86 (1.68%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ANEW汇率已更改-1.68%。当日，交易品种以低点50.11和高点50.44进行交易。
关注ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
日范围
50.11 50.44
年范围
41.63 51.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 51.30
- 开盘价
- 50.11
- 卖价
- 50.44
- 买价
- 50.74
- 最低价
- 50.11
- 最高价
- 50.44
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- -1.68%
- 月变化
- 0.66%
- 6个月变化
- 11.84%
- 年变化
- 11.84%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B