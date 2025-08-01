Moedas / ANEW
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ANEW: ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF
52.15 USD 1.71 (3.39%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ANEW para hoje mudou para 3.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 52.07 e o mais alto foi 52.22.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANEW Notícias
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- AI At The Frontier: A Stock Picker's Take On AI Investing
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- A.I. Field Of Dreams
- September 2025 Perspective
- AI Monthly: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Generative AI Digest: More AI Agents And More Funding
- It’s AI Freak-Out Time Again
- AI Over-Exuberance Comparable To 2000 Internet-Inspired Bubble
- Our Thoughts On The AI Arms Race
- The Visible Alpha AI Monitor Update: What's Next For AI?
- Anything But The Doldrums
- The Defining Rivalry Of The 21st Century: AI As The New Geopolitical Battlefield
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Inflection Points: Tales Of The Automation Age
- Are Marketplaces Defensible In The Age Of AI Purchasing Agents?
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- August 2025 Perspective
- AI Monthly: From Experimentation To Integration - Solving The AI Scale-Up Challenge
Faixa diária
52.07 52.22
Faixa anual
41.63 52.22
- Fechamento anterior
- 50.44
- Open
- 52.07
- Bid
- 52.15
- Ask
- 52.45
- Low
- 52.07
- High
- 52.22
- Volume
- 8
- Mudança diária
- 3.39%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.63%
- Mudança anual
- 15.63%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh