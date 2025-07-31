Valute / ACI
ACI: Albertsons Companies Inc Class A
17.92 USD 0.39 (2.13%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACI ha avuto una variazione del -2.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.81 e ad un massimo di 18.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Albertsons Companies Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ACI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.81 18.32
Intervallo Annuale
17.00 23.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.31
- Apertura
- 18.28
- Bid
- 17.92
- Ask
- 18.22
- Minimo
- 17.81
- Massimo
- 18.32
- Volume
- 8.292 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.66%
20 settembre, sabato