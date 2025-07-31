QuotazioniSezioni
ACI: Albertsons Companies Inc Class A

17.92 USD 0.39 (2.13%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACI ha avuto una variazione del -2.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.81 e ad un massimo di 18.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Albertsons Companies Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.81 18.32
Intervallo Annuale
17.00 23.20
Chiusura Precedente
18.31
Apertura
18.28
Bid
17.92
Ask
18.22
Minimo
17.81
Massimo
18.32
Volume
8.292 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.13%
Variazione Mensile
-8.06%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.55%
Variazione Annuale
-2.66%
