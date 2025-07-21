Currencies / ACI
ACI: Albertsons Companies Inc Class A
18.41 USD 0.32 (1.71%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACI exchange rate has changed by -1.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.39 and at a high of 18.77.
Follow Albertsons Companies Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ACI News
- Another Kroger earnings beat shows the eat-at-home trend is set to continue
- P&G (PG) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Kroger announces drastic cuts in business restructuring
- Analysis suggests Amazon Grocery market share gains may be slow
- Buy this stock as food inflation, demand for fresh produce looks set to last, analyst says
- Procter & Gamble Exhibits High P/E: A Buy Opportunity or Time to Wait?
- JP Morgan refreshes food sector coverage; favors McCormick, Albertsons, Hormel
- Amazon stock rises as Cantor Fitzgerald sees Kuiper project gaining momentum
- JPMorgan assumes coverage of Albertsons stock with Overweight rating
- Costco Refuses To Stock Abortion Pill Mifepristone, Pointing To 'Low Demand' As Activist Groups Step Up Pressure On Retail Giants - Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)
- Judge Orders Ex-Kroger CEO To Disclose Why He Quit After 'Personal Conduct' Probe In '90s Pop Star Jewel's $7 Million Festival Lawsuit - Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), Kroger (NYSE:KR)
- Albertsons shareholders approve board nominees and key proposals at annual meeting
- Telsey reiterates Outperform rating on Amazon stock as grocery delivery expands
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Kroger (KR) and C&S Settle Lawsuit Over Failed $25B Albertsons Merger - TipRanks.com
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp: Shares Remain On Sale Even After This Epic Surge (NASDAQ:GO)
- LiveRamp Q1 FY26 slides: Revenue growth accelerates to 11% as margins expand
- Symbotic Q3 2025 slides: $22.4B backlog fuels 36% revenue growth
- TreeHouse Foods Q2 2025 slides: Sales and EBITDA beat guidance amid margin focus
- InvenTrust Properties Q2 2025 slides: Sun Belt strategy drives solid performance
- Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMCSX)
- UBS upgrades Albertsons stock to Buy on pharmacy and digital growth
- This Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)
- Barclays initiates coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market stock with Equalweight rating
Daily Range
18.39 18.77
Year Range
17.00 23.20
- Previous Close
- 18.73
- Open
- 18.77
- Bid
- 18.41
- Ask
- 18.71
- Low
- 18.39
- High
- 18.77
- Volume
- 7.192 K
- Daily Change
- -1.71%
- Month Change
- -5.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.32%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
