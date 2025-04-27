Valute / ABEO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ABEO: Abeona Therapeutics Inc
5.38 USD 0.26 (4.61%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ABEO ha avuto una variazione del -4.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.36 e ad un massimo di 5.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABEO News
- Aeveona Therapeutics at Cantor Global: Strategic Launch of ZivaSkin
- Abeona Therapeutics: AAV204 Capsid Could Be Next Growth Prospect Beyond Zevaskyn (ABEO)
- Earnings call transcript: Abeona Therapeutics Q2 2025 reports unexpected profit
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics stock despite FDA setback
- Bio-techne’s technology supports FDA approval of rare skin disorder therapy
- Abeona therapeutics closes sale of priority review voucher for $155 million
- Beacon Therapeutics licenses Abeona’s AAV204 capsid for retinal therapies
- Abeona Therapeutics ® added to Membership of U.S. Small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index and Broad-market Russell 3000 ® Index
- Abeona Therapeutics ® Announces Publication in The Lancet of Phase 3 VIITAL™ Study Data in Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa
- Abeona Therapeutics' Zevaskyn Vs. Krystal Biotech's Vyjuvek (KRYS, ABEO)
- Capricor: A Hold Rating With Regulatory FDA Form Given For Deramiocel Advancement (CAPR)
- Abeona Therapeutics: Substantially Undervalued Post-FDA Approval (ABEO)
- Abeona Therapeutics at Jefferies Conference: ZivaSkin’s Promising Launch
- Oppenheimer assumes coverage on Abeona Therapeutics stock
- Abeona Therapeutics ® Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Abeona Therapeutics ® to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- PDD Holdings Posts Weak Results, Joins EHang Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG)
- Stifel cuts Abeona Therapeutics price target to $20, maintains Buy
- Earnings call transcript: Abeona Therapeutics beats EPS forecast in Q1 2025
- Abeona Therapeutics ® Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Updates
- Abeona Surges After FDA Clears First Gene Therapy For Severe Genetic Skin Disease - Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)
- Abeona Stock Surges to 52-Week High: What's Behind The Move? - Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)
- Abeona Therapeutics Wins FDA Approval For First-of-Its-Kind Gene Therapy - Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)
- Undercovered Dozen: 3D Systems, Seritage, Topicus, Timken +
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.36 5.66
Intervallo Annuale
3.93 7.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.64
- Apertura
- 5.66
- Bid
- 5.38
- Ask
- 5.68
- Minimo
- 5.36
- Massimo
- 5.66
- Volume
- 3.280 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -21.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.81%
21 settembre, domenica