QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ABEO
Tornare a Azioni

ABEO: Abeona Therapeutics Inc

5.38 USD 0.26 (4.61%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ABEO ha avuto una variazione del -4.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.36 e ad un massimo di 5.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ABEO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.36 5.66
Intervallo Annuale
3.93 7.54
Chiusura Precedente
5.64
Apertura
5.66
Bid
5.38
Ask
5.68
Minimo
5.36
Massimo
5.66
Volume
3.280 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.61%
Variazione Mensile
-21.35%
Variazione Semestrale
13.50%
Variazione Annuale
-15.81%
21 settembre, domenica