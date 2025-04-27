Dövizler / ABEO
ABEO: Abeona Therapeutics Inc
5.38 USD 0.26 (4.61%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ABEO fiyatı bugün -4.61% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 5.36 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 5.66 aralığında işlem gördü.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
ABEO haberleri
- Aeveona Therapeutics at Cantor Global: Strategic Launch of ZivaSkin
- Abeona Therapeutics: AAV204 Capsid Could Be Next Growth Prospect Beyond Zevaskyn (ABEO)
- Earnings call transcript: Abeona Therapeutics Q2 2025 reports unexpected profit
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics stock despite FDA setback
- Bio-techne’s technology supports FDA approval of rare skin disorder therapy
- Abeona therapeutics closes sale of priority review voucher for $155 million
- Beacon Therapeutics licenses Abeona’s AAV204 capsid for retinal therapies
- Abeona Therapeutics ® added to Membership of U.S. Small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index and Broad-market Russell 3000 ® Index
- Abeona Therapeutics ® Announces Publication in The Lancet of Phase 3 VIITAL™ Study Data in Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa
- Abeona Therapeutics' Zevaskyn Vs. Krystal Biotech's Vyjuvek (KRYS, ABEO)
- Capricor: A Hold Rating With Regulatory FDA Form Given For Deramiocel Advancement (CAPR)
- Abeona Therapeutics: Substantially Undervalued Post-FDA Approval (ABEO)
- Abeona Therapeutics at Jefferies Conference: ZivaSkin’s Promising Launch
- Oppenheimer assumes coverage on Abeona Therapeutics stock
- Abeona Therapeutics ® Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Abeona Therapeutics ® to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- PDD Holdings Posts Weak Results, Joins EHang Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG)
- Stifel cuts Abeona Therapeutics price target to $20, maintains Buy
- Earnings call transcript: Abeona Therapeutics beats EPS forecast in Q1 2025
- Abeona Therapeutics ® Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Updates
- Abeona Surges After FDA Clears First Gene Therapy For Severe Genetic Skin Disease - Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)
- Abeona Stock Surges to 52-Week High: What's Behind The Move? - Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)
- Abeona Therapeutics Wins FDA Approval For First-of-Its-Kind Gene Therapy - Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)
- Undercovered Dozen: 3D Systems, Seritage, Topicus, Timken +
Günlük aralık
5.36 5.66
Yıllık aralık
3.93 7.54
- Önceki kapanış
- 5.64
- Açılış
- 5.66
- Satış
- 5.38
- Alış
- 5.68
- Düşük
- 5.36
- Yüksek
- 5.66
- Hacim
- 3.280 K
- Günlük değişim
- -4.61%
- Aylık değişim
- -21.35%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.50%
- Yıllık değişim
- -15.81%
