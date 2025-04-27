Währungen / ABEO
ABEO: Abeona Therapeutics Inc
5.60 USD 0.04 (0.71%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ABEO hat sich für heute um -0.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.66 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Abeona Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ABEO News
Tagesspanne
5.53 5.66
Jahresspanne
3.93 7.54
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.64
- Eröffnung
- 5.66
- Bid
- 5.60
- Ask
- 5.90
- Tief
- 5.53
- Hoch
- 5.66
- Volumen
- 734
- Tagesänderung
- -0.71%
- Monatsänderung
- -18.13%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.14%
- Jahresänderung
- -12.36%
