KurseKategorien
Währungen / ABEO
Zurück zum Aktien

ABEO: Abeona Therapeutics Inc

5.60 USD 0.04 (0.71%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ABEO hat sich für heute um -0.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.66 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Abeona Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ABEO News

Tagesspanne
5.53 5.66
Jahresspanne
3.93 7.54
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.64
Eröffnung
5.66
Bid
5.60
Ask
5.90
Tief
5.53
Hoch
5.66
Volumen
734
Tagesänderung
-0.71%
Monatsänderung
-18.13%
6-Monatsänderung
18.14%
Jahresänderung
-12.36%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K