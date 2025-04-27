Moedas / ABEO
ABEO: Abeona Therapeutics Inc
5.71 USD 0.07 (1.24%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ABEO para hoje mudou para 1.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.60 e o mais alto foi 5.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Abeona Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
5.60 5.73
Faixa anual
3.93 7.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.64
- Open
- 5.69
- Bid
- 5.71
- Ask
- 6.01
- Low
- 5.60
- High
- 5.73
- Volume
- 974
- Mudança diária
- 1.24%
- Mudança mensal
- -16.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.46%
- Mudança anual
- -10.64%
