Gold TL MTF 4
- Indicatori
- Sergei Linskii
- Versione: 1.0
Gold TL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and reflects trend lines along the fractals of a specific timeframe (TF).
Benefits of the indicator:
- The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
- The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn.
- You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker.
- You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
- You can trade on any timeframes (M1-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trade).
- Individual parameters (TF, color etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.
- The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system, as well as an independent trading system.
Version of the Gold TL MTF indicator for MetaTrader 5
I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.