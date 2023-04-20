The Zone

The Zone EA is a Hedging EA using stop order.

You can choose entry signal by manual/RSI/ADX/MA/BB or PowerTrend.

EA can run any pair and any timeframe.

Custom lot size are available to input for max 100 orders.

If you dont use custom lot, just make custom lot size to be 0.

Big balance or Cent account is recomended and broker with hedging allowed.

Its best to get high rebate while you take your profit from position opened.


Note:

Avoid an important news because some broker will freeze their candle for a short time.




Recensioni 1
Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah
385
Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah 2023.10.06 16:54 
 

5 Stars!

