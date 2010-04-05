Up Down EA

This EA mainly focus on Martingale to get quick rebates.

It has come with 3 strategy:

1. Strategy 1 - if using this strategy you can work with hedge martingale or grid martingale or both hedging and grid martingale. (see a picture below, setfile in COMMENT)

2. Manual Line BUY/SELL area - if using this strategy, you will see 4 line in the chart with different name and colour. Use it to determine area BUY/SELL. Also you can work with hedge martingale or grid martingale or both hedging and grid martingale.





How it's work:







What is the requirement:

Any timeframe (preferably M5)

Minimum $10k for leverage 1:500

Minimum $2k for leverage 1:unlimited (better $5k)

Broker that support for hedging

Broker with fast execute order

My Tips:

It's better to use CENT ACCOUNT with min deposit $20 (2k USC) per account (preferably $50 (5k USC) ).

If you wanna use:

$100 (10k USC) = divide it to 5 account, so every account has $20 (2k USC).

$200 (20k USC) = divide it to 10 account, and so on.

Why should divide to few account? Since this EA using grid martingale and hedging martingale, we should keep initial lot 0.01 to gain steady net profit instead increasing initial lot. If you use initial lot bigger than 0.01, you will quickly reach the max lot and face a big drawdown.

If each account profit $1 and you have 5 account running, then you get net profit $5. It's better than use single account with $100 which one just give you profit $1.

As you know, hedge martingale is using BUY and SELL with lot increased every new trade, grid martingale is add more trade with same direction when the position in floating loss, and if using BOTH hedge and grid martingale it will mixed with the current position and will close all order based on target profit in money.

NOTE:

if you work with both hedging and grid martingale, it best if you set Lot Type Lot Multiplier instead lot custom/increment.

Ask me if you wanna test it on Demo Account, i will give a 3-days trial.