Up Down EA

This EA mainly focus on Martingale to get quick rebates.

It has come with 3 strategy:

1. Strategy 1 - if using this strategy you can work with hedge martingale or grid martingale or both hedging and grid martingale. (see a picture below, setfile in COMMENT)

2. Manual Line BUY/SELL area - if using this strategy, you will see 4 line in the chart with different name and colour. Use it to determine area BUY/SELL. Also you can work with hedge martingale or grid martingale or both hedging and grid martingale. 


How it's work:

As you know, hedge martingale is using BUY and SELL with lot increased every new trade, grid martingale is add more trade with same direction when the position in floating loss, and if using BOTH hedge and grid martingale it will mixed with the current position and will close all order based on target profit in money.


What is the requirement:

  • Any timeframe (preferably M5)
  • Minimum $10k for leverage 1:500
  • Minimum $2k for leverage 1:unlimited (better $5k)
  • Broker that support for hedging
  • Broker with fast execute order

My Tips:
It's better to use CENT ACCOUNT with min deposit $20 (2k USC) per account (preferably $50 (5k USC) ).
If you wanna use:
$100 (10k USC) = divide it to 5 account, so every account has $20 (2k USC).
$200 (20k USC) = divide it to 10 account, and so on.
Why should divide to few account? Since this EA using grid martingale and hedging martingale, we should keep initial lot 0.01 to gain steady net profit instead increasing initial lot. If you use initial lot bigger than 0.01, you will quickly reach the max lot and face a big drawdown.
If each account profit $1 and you have 5 account running, then you get net profit $5. It's better than use single account with $100 which one just give you profit $1.

NOTE:
if you work with both hedging and grid martingale, it best if you set Lot Type Lot Multiplier instead lot custom/increment.
Ask me if you wanna test it on Demo Account, i will give a 3-days trial.

Altri dall’autore
News Trading Panel
Zufri Al Pianur S E
Utilità
News Trading Panel is a tool to help you to open pending order (5 buy stop/5 sell stop). This panel very useful when trading in Big News while pair in high volatile. The distances,TP, and SL of pending order counted based on current price. You can change value in Panel with just one click. In panel, you can delete all pending order/Close open order with one click. NOTE: pm me if you wanna try it for 3 days.
The Zone
Zufri Al Pianur S E
5 (1)
Experts
The Zone EA is a Hedging EA using stop order. You can choose entry signal by manual/RSI/ADX/MA/BB or PowerTrend. EA can run any pair and any timeframe. Custom lot size are available to input for max 100 orders. If you dont use custom lot, just make custom lot size to be 0. Big balance or Cent account is recomended and broker with hedging allowed. Its best to get high rebate while you take your profit from position opened. Note: Avoid an important news because some broker will freeze their candl
Trade Assistant Tool
Zufri Al Pianur S E
Utilità
Trade Assistant Tool is an utility to support your trading. Just attach it in a chart and it can support/manage your trading even the order opened by phone. Here the function : - There are some important button like close all order, changing SL to be Breakeven for all order by single click, SL Plus, Delete SL, Change SL and TP for all order by single click. - Buy / Sell button can be used to open pending order or market execution. If P>> value is 0, when you click Buy / Sell button, an instant o
The MOST
Zufri Al Pianur S E
Experts
The MOST is an EA that Optimized for Scalping. Unlock high-frequency trading with this powerful EA , built specifically for scalping strategies . This automated trading system is designed to capitalize on quick market movements with recovery strategy. Key Features: Single Order and Always with SL and TP 1:1 (50 pips) Works Best on Lower Timeframe  (M1) ️ Fully Automated – no manual intervention needed Adjustable Max Recovery Lot  to match your risk tolerance Compatible with any  br
Scalping Road
Zufri Al Pianur S E
Indicatori
Scalping Road   is a bundle of trading indicators and easy to use. There are 4 main indicator that give you a best signal to open position. You can do scalp or swing depend on timeframe you use. After purchase you will be able to instantly download the Scalping Road indicator. Moreover I provide the extra indicator shown in the screenshots below to all users of the Scalping Road for free as a bundle! The combo of these indicators can help you make your trading with any timeframe easier and more
