The MOST

The MOST is an EA that Optimized for Scalping.
Unlock high-frequency trading with this powerful EA, built specifically for scalping strategies. This automated trading system is designed to capitalize on quick market movements with recovery strategy.

Key Features:

  • Single Order and Always with SL and TP 1:1 (50 pips)

  • 📉 Works Best on Lower Timeframe (M1)

  • 🛠️ Fully Automated – no manual intervention needed

  • 📊 Adjustable Max Recovery Lot to match your risk tolerance

  • 💼 Compatible with any brokers

Best For:

  • Traders who prefer short-term profits

  • Those looking for an automated scalping strategy

  • XAUUSD Lovers


NOTE:
- Recomended minimum balance $500 and minimum leverage 1:500
- Attach on M1 Timeframe is a must (V1.3)


Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione