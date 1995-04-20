Candle Pattern Strategy
- Indicatori
- Mohamed yehia Osman
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
simple indicator based on some candle patterns recognition
arrows appear on candles when bear signal / bull signal based on candle pattern recognition
two strategies available you can enable / disable them
indicator can work on any chart and time frame
i prefer to work on high time frames especially the Daily charts D1
red arrows appears above candle showing a bear signal after candle completed - arrow will be blue during candle formation
Green arrows appears below candle showing a bull signal after candle completed - arrow will be blue during candle formation