Night scalper bot


Night scalper bot is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular currency pairs at night. there are a lot of advantages at night trading, one of the most important ones is when you are resting your account is active.  

           

Recommendations:                                        

  1. All these currencies should be run :  USDCHF-EURGBP-USDCAD-AUDCHF-EURCHF-AUDUSD-GBPAUD-EURAUD-EURCAD-NZDCHF-GBPCAD-CADCHF-GBPUSD-NZDUSD-NZDCAD-EURUSD-GBPCHF-AUDCAD.
  2. Timeframe is M5
  3. VPS is preferred .

             

  Settings:

  • Magic number : you should allocate unique number for each currency pair.
  • Trade start time : start trading time. (should be 10 minutes after market opening time in your broker).
  • Trade stop time : stop trading time. (should be 40 minutes after trade start time).
  • fixed lot : fixed trading lot.
  • Use Auto lot : if true ----->> fix lot cancel. (auto lot is calculated according to risk percent and stop loss).
  • Risk percent(%) : if you select auto lot mode you should input risk value.



