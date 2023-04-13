Night scalper bot
- Experts
- Soghra Dejampisheh
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
Night scalper bot is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular currency pairs at night. there are a lot of advantages at night trading, one of the most important ones is when you are resting your account is active.
Recommendations:
- All these currencies should be run : USDCHF-EURGBP-USDCAD-AUDCHF-EURCHF-AUDUSD-GBPAUD-EURAUD-EURCAD-NZDCHF-GBPCAD-CADCHF-GBPUSD-NZDUSD-NZDCAD-EURUSD-GBPCHF-AUDCAD.
- Timeframe is M5.
- VPS is preferred .
Settings:
- Magic number : you should allocate unique number for each currency pair.
- Trade start time : start trading time. (should be 10 minutes after market opening time in your broker).
- Trade stop time : stop trading time. (should be 40 minutes after trade start time).
- fixed lot : fixed trading lot.
- Use Auto lot : if true ----->> fix lot cancel. (auto lot is calculated according to risk percent and stop loss).
- Risk percent(%) : if you select auto lot mode you should input risk value.