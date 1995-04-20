TrendBand Navigator Pro
- Indicatori
- Changgang Wang
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 12 aprile 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
TrendBand Navigator Pro – Non-Repainting Multi-Timeframe Trading System
Powered by proprietary multi-dimensional trend band algorithm delivering clear arrow signals
★ Big Arrows Define Direction ★ Small Arrows Capture Entries
✨ Core Advantages
✅ Intelligent Noise Filtering
Volatility-adaptive technology avoids false breakouts, triggers arrows only during strong trends
✅ Multi-Timeframe Compatibility
Automatically adapts from 1-minute to monthly charts for all trading strategies
✅ Visualized Price Charts
Dual-color candlesticks assist in trend analysis
✅ Zero-delay Arrow Signals
Pre-mark potential reversal points with vivid bidirectional arrows
💡 Trading Strategy
Step 1: Dual-Verification Entry
- Big Arrow Confirms Trend - Wait for trend initiation signal (colored trend band + big arrow)
- Small Arrow Executes Entry - Enter immediately when same-direction small arrow appears
Step 2: Intelligent Position Exiting
- Conservative Approach: Close all positions at reverse arrow
- Aggressive Approach: Close half at 20-30 pips profit, trail remainder until trend reversal