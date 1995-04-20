TrendBand Navigator Pro

TrendBand Navigator Pro – Non-Repainting Multi-Timeframe Trading System
Powered by proprietary multi-dimensional trend band algorithm delivering clear arrow signals

★ Big Arrows Define Direction ★ Small Arrows Capture Entries

 Core Advantages
 Intelligent Noise Filtering
Volatility-adaptive technology avoids false breakouts, triggers arrows only during strong trends

 Multi-Timeframe Compatibility
Automatically adapts from 1-minute to monthly charts for all trading strategies

 Visualized Price Charts
Dual-color candlesticks assist in trend analysis

 Zero-delay Arrow Signals
Pre-mark potential reversal points with vivid bidirectional arrows

💡 Trading Strategy

Step 1: Dual-Verification Entry

  • Big Arrow Confirms Trend - Wait for trend initiation signal (colored trend band + big arrow)
  • Small Arrow Executes Entry - Enter immediately when same-direction small arrow appears

Step 2: Intelligent Position Exiting

  • Conservative Approach: Close all positions at reverse arrow
  • Aggressive Approach: Close half at 20-30 pips profit, trail remainder until trend reversal


