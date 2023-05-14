Manuscript mt4

Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options

This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period

The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications

I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily

If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus


In the future I will give you my recommendations on using the buyer and also for convenience I can provide a template with settings
Prodotti consigliati
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Indicatori
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicatori
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Binary Sniper è un indicatore mt4 che fornisce segnali di acquisto e vendita per il trading di opzioni binarie, questo indicatore ha un approccio diverso, per il trading di opzioni binarie, questo indicatore non ridipinge né ritarda il segnale. REGOLE DI INGRESSO: 1. CHIAMA (ACQUISTA), Quando una candela rossa si chiude con il colore binario della barra di precisione sul verde dopo che era rossa. (primo cambio di colore) 2. PUT (VENDITA), quando una candela verde si chiude con il colore binario
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
Indicatori
This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
Ideal Arrow Signal Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
This tool has proven itself well when tested on the Forex market on the EUR/USD currency pair. We also tested this tool for Binary Options and was able to show good quality signals on the EUR/USD currency exchange. SIGNALS DO NOT RENDERY MOVE THE ARROW BY 1 CANDLE MAXIMUM THIS IS EXTREMELY RARE TO ENCOUNTER  The signals of this instrument are formed during the candlestick. It is worth entering the trade after closing the candle on which the signal was generated. The green arrow indicates the po
Ideal Pips
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Reliable Tool for the Financial Market This tool delivers high-performance results in trading on financial markets. Advantages: Fast and Accurate Signals: The arrow signals of this tool are easily and accurately analyzed, providing quality signals that you can rely on. No Repainting: This tool does not have any repainting, ensuring reliable trading signals. Quality Guarantee: If any signal repainting is detected, which we cannot correct, we will refund your money without commission. Recommendat
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (5)
Indicatori
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore Binary SF per le opzioni binarie è progettato per la piattaforma di trading MetaTrader 4 e fornisce segnali senza ridisegno, rendendolo uno strumento affidabile per i trader. È adatto per qualsiasi intervallo di tempo (da M1 a giornaliero) ed è utilizzato principalmente per il trading di tendenza, aiutando i trader a identificare i punti di ingresso appropriati per operazioni a breve e medio termine. Principio di funzionamento e segnali L'indicatore analizza il mercato e genera segn
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore Binary Cucle 6 è un potente oscillatore per il trading di opzioni binarie sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. È progettato per funzionare su intervalli di tempo da M5 e superiori e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi coppia di valute. L'indicatore Binary Cucle 6 fornisce segnali precisi per entrare in un'operazione sotto forma di frecce blu e rosse che appaiono sul grafico prima della chiusura della candela corrente. Ciò consente ai trader di prendere decisioni rapide e informate
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore Binary HMA Levels per MT4 è stato progettato specificamente per le opzioni binarie, ma è perfetto anche per il trading Forex. Funziona in base ai livelli, fornendo segnali sotto forma di frecce prima della chiusura della candela corrente, confermando un rimbalzo del prezzo da un livello chiave. Per garantire il corretto funzionamento dell'indicatore, è necessario scaricare e installare la cartella "MQL5" nella directory del terminale. Puoi scaricare la cartella tramite questo link:
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicatori
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Indicatore di scalping che fornisce segnali direzionali per l'apertura di posizioni lungo il trend. L'indicatore è un sistema di trading completo che può essere utilizzato per Forex e opzioni binarie. Il sistema di algoritmi consente di riconoscere movimenti intensi di prezzo in più barre consecutive. L'indicatore fornisce diversi tipi di avvisi per le frecce. Funziona su qualsiasi strumento di trading e intervallo di tempo (consigliato M5 o superiore). Com
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Scalping Entry Points - è un sistema di trading manuale che può adattarsi ai movimenti dei prezzi e dare segnali per aprire le negoziazioni senza ridisegnare. L'indicatore determina la direzione del trend dal livello centrale di supporto e resistenza. L'indicatore a punto fornisce segnali per entrate e uscite. Adatto per trading intraday manuale, scalping e opzioni binarie. Funziona su tutti i tempi e strumenti di trading. L'indicatore fornisce diversi tipi di avvisi. Come utilizzare il prodott
RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
Indicatori
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
FREE
Professional Profiter
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
KBO V2 For Binary Option
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Popup Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire
Non Repainting XY Trend
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
Ecco la traduzione del testo "Unveiling the Non-Repainting XY Trend Indicator: Your Ultimate Guide to Forex and Binary Options Success" in italiano: Titolo: Svelare l'indicatore di tendenza XY non riverniciato: la tua guida definitiva al successo nel Forex e nelle opzioni binarie Nel mondo dinamico del trading Forex e delle opzioni binarie, è fondamentale rimanere all'avanguardia. I trader sono costantemente alla ricerca di strumenti che possano offrire loro un vantaggio competitivo, e uno di qu
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
BinaryFiesta
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
The BinaryFiesta indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert. Advantages of the in
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Scalping_Channel" per MT4. - Scalping Channel ha limiti di volatilità basati su ATR. - Ottimo da usare per lo scalping trading: - Entra nelle negoziazioni tramite l'ordine limite in attesa di disposizione sulla linea centrale. - Considera voci rialziste quando si verifica un canale verde stabile verso l'alto e almeno 1 candela è stata chiusa sopra il bordo superiore (vedi immagini). - Considera voci ribassiste quando si verifica un canale rosso stabile verso il basso e
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
Nel frenetico mondo dei mercati finanziari, ogni secondo conta e ogni decisione può determinare il successo o il fallimento di un'operazione. È qui che entra in gioco il Binary Hacker Indicator, uno strumento rivoluzionario che è destinato a trasformare il modo in cui i trader analizzano i movimenti dei prezzi, un minuto alla volta. Svelare la precisione nel trading: Il Binary Hacker Indicator non è un normale strumento di trading. Funziona come un analizzatore in tempo reale, sezionando ogni mi
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Jeslyn
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicatori
Questo è un sistema multiuso che si adatta sia ai trader manuali Forex sia como sistema scalper o una strategia per ottenere uno slancio molto forte, trader di opzioni binarie o per essere utilizzato dagli EA universali nel trading di automazione. Jeslyn è una strategia basata su anni di ricerca e si concentra su una particolare strategia di azione dei prezzi. Potrebbe sembrare un semplice indicatore a freccia, ma ha algoritmi sofisticati e logici. Non trae i suoi calcoli da altri indicatori,
Powerful Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicatori
This is the binary options signal you all have been looking for. This in a modified version of the Garuda Scalper, that has been modified for Binary Options traders. Signals are very unique! Why this is so effective for binary options is because  it is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.  Because  signals are generated after the pullback,   you can place shor
Binary hh 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore Binary HH 6 è progettato per il trading di opzioni binarie e funziona sui timeframe M1 e M5 con qualsiasi coppia di valute. Può essere utilizzato anche per il Forex. Caratteristiche principali: Scadenza: L'impostazione predefinita è 1 candela, ma è possibile regolare il periodo di scadenza da 1 a 3 candele nelle impostazioni. Analisi della tendenza: L'indicatore funziona seguendo il trend e fornisce segnali sotto forma di frecce nel grafico: Freccia blu – Segnale di acquisto. Frecci
Trend Admin
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
The indicator is simple and clear, making the work of the trader as easy as possible and giving clear signals to enter the market. This indicator has two settings for the period. Which makes it more flexible. And at the same time, many false signals do not appear. The larger the period, the smoother the indicator itself will be. It can be used both independently and together with other indicators of technical analysis (including with oscillators), as well as with another same indicator (with
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicatori
ENIGMERA: Il cuore del mercato Importante: La demo di MQL5.com funziona nel Strategy Tester e potrebbe non riflettere completamente le funzionalità di Enigmera. Consulta la descrizione, gli screenshot e il video per maggiori dettagli. Non esitare a inviarmi un messaggio se hai domande! Il codice dell'indicatore è stato completamente riscritto. La versione 3.0 aggiunge nuove funzionalità e corregge i bug accumulati dall'inizio dell'indicatore. Introduzione Questo indicatore e sistema di trading
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicatori
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema professionale di segnali di tendenza senza repaint / senza ritardo con tasso di vincita eccezionale | Per MT4 / MT5 Caratteristiche principali: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition è un sistema intelligente di segnali progettato specificamente per il trading di tendenza. Utilizza una logica di filtraggio multilivello per identificare esclusivamente i movimenti direzionali forti, supportati da un reale slancio (momentum). Questo sistema non tenta di prevedere
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicatori
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicatori
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre un approccio totalmente innovativo. È ideale per chi desidera valutare in anticipo come funziona il segnale con un TP-SL specifico e in quali COPPIE/TF dà le migliori prestazioni. La strategia Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal è uno strumento fondamentale per ogni tipo di trader e di trading poiché non solo emette segnali precisi senza repaint , indicando chiaramente quando operare e in quale direzione, ma tiene anch
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicatori
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicatori
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicatori
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicatori
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Purpose of the indicator: Oracle Flow is designed to identify BUY/SELL market entry points using a combination of technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart to signal possible trend reversals or continuations. Main elements used: Exponential moving averages (EMAs) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. These are used to identify crossovers that confirm the strength of the movement. RSI (Relative Strength Index): – assesses the strength of the trend.
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicatori
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicatori
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (59)
Indicatori
R. Cos'è l'A2SR ?   * È un indicatore tecnico leader (nessuna riverniciatura, nessun ritardo). -- Guida : -- su https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- e https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR ha una tecnica speciale per determinare i livelli di supporto (domanda) e resistenza (offerta). A differenza del modo ordinario che abbiamo visto in rete, A2SR ha un concetto originale nel determinare i livelli effettivi di SR. La tecnica originale non è stata presa d
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione