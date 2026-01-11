MovingAverageDeviationBandsMT4

MAD Bands (Moving Average Deviation Bands)

MAD Bands are

It is designed to expand on the idea of Bollinger Bands.

Volatility-based band indicator.

The general Bollinger Bands are based on the Simple Moving Average (SMA),

This indicator uses EMA, WMA, SMMA, ZLMA, etc.

You can calculate standard deviation bands using multiple moving averages as center lines.

By not limiting volatility measurement to SMA,

Flexible settings are possible to suit different market environments, time frames, and analytical styles.

Key features:

Display standard deviation bands around any moving average

Supports multiple moving average methods (SMA, EMA, WMA, SMMA, ZLMA, etc.)

Deviation magnification can be customized

Can be used to analyze trending markets, volatility changes, and squeeze/expansion phases

Can be used as a secondary reference to check price trends when new highs and lows are reached

Calculated based on completed bars, no redrawing of past bars

Notes:

This indicator is

It is not a direct reproduction of traditional Bollinger Bands.

Does not assume SMA,

It is designed as a framework for general purpose deviation band calculations.

MAD Bands are

It is intended to be used when you want to visually check the behavior of volatility relative to price in relation to the moving average.





MAD Bands parameter description

Here we will explain the settings for MAD Bands. This indicator is a technical indicator that displays a band that expands and contracts according to the price fluctuation range (volatility) around a moving average line.

1. Main

This is the setting for the moving average line (center line) that forms the basis of the indicator.

Parameter Name explanation Period (MA/StdDev period) This is the period setting.

Specifies the period used to calculate the central moving average and bandwidth (default: 75). A higher number reflects longer-term trends, a lower number reflects shorter-term fluctuations. Shift Shift of display position .

Shift the whole indicator left or right. Positive numbers shift to the right (future), negative numbers shift to the left (past). Usually 0 Use. MA Type Select the type of moving average .

・EMA : Exponentially smoothed moving average ・WMA : Weighted moving average ・SMMA : Smoothed moving average ・ZLMA : Zero Lag EMA (calculation method with reduced delay)

・TMA : Triangular moving average Price The type of price to use in the calculation.

You can choose from Close, Open, High, Low, or averages such as HL2, HLC3, etc.

2. Deviation Source

Sets the method for calculating the bandwidth (deviation).

Parameter Name explanation Deviation Source (RECOMMENDED: MAX) Select the bandwidth decision logic .

・StdDev(RES) / (BB) : Uses the standard deviation.

・ATR : Uses ATR (Average True Range).

・BLEND : Blends the standard deviation and ATR at the specified ratio.

・MAX : Automatically adopts the larger of the standard deviation and ATR. This adjusts the bandwidth according to the market volatility. StdDev type: false=Residual, true=Bollinger This is the calculation method for standard deviation.

・false (Residual) : Calculation is based on the deviation from the moving average line.

・true (Bollinger) : Uses the general Bollinger Bands calculation formula. ATR Period (KC-like) The ATR calculation period .

Used when a Deviation Source mode that includes ATR is selected. ATR smoothing (RECOMMENDED: RMA/Wilder) ATR smoothing method .

・SMA : Simple Moving Average ・EMA : Exponentially Smoothed Moving Average ・RMA : Modified Moving Average (based on Wilder's definition)

・WMA : Weighted moving average Blend weight w (0=StdDev, 1=ATR) The blend ratio .

This is valid when "BLEND" mode is selected. Set between 0.0 and 1.0, with 0.0 being 100% standard deviation and 1.0 being 100% ATR.

3. Tail Risk (One-sided CVaR guard; optional)

This function adjusts the bandwidth when statistically significant price fluctuations occur.

Parameter Name explanation Use one-sided CVaR guard (Default OFF) This setting determines whether or not to use this function (default is OFF).

When enabled (true), the bandwidth will be expanded and adjusted when there are sudden price changes based on historical fluctuation statistics. Tail window (N) The number of past data points to use for statistical calculations. Tail alpha (worst 10%) It is a statistical threshold (probability).

The calculation will take into account large fluctuations within the specified probability (e.g. 0.10 = 10%). Tail weight (beta) The factor used to correct the bandwidth. Up tail base / Alt

Down tail base / Alt This is the definition of the price difference that serves as the basis for measuring fluctuations.

(Usually use the default settings)

4. Levels

Set whether to display each band (level) on the chart and the magnification.