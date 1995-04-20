TrendMomentumLine
- Indicatori
- Rami Fatmi Fernandez
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 8
TrendMomentumLine is a powerful technical indicator that combines trend direction and market momentum strength into a single line. Its intelligent calculation integrates an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and normalized momentum analysis, providing an accurate reading between 0 and 100 that allows you to identify optimal entry zones.
✔️ Detects high-probability zones by combining trend and strength.
✔️ Useful for scalping, intraday, and swing traders.
✔️ Perfect for confirming entries and exits in any strategy.
✔️ Readings >70 indicate bullish trending strength; <30 suggest bearish weakness.
A clear and effective visual tool that you can use alone or in combination with other indicators!