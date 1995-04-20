Pullback Scanner Line

Pullback Scanner Line – Pullback Signal Indicator by Mr. Rami

Pullback Scanner Line is an advanced indicator that helps accurately identify trading opportunities based on reversals within the trend. It combines the strength of an exponential moving average (EMA) and Bollinger Bands to calculate a "pullback score," which reflects the probability of a favorable price reversal or continuation.

Key Features:

Uses a configurable EMA to detect trend direction.

Uses Bollinger Bands to measure volatility and key support/resistance zones.

Assigns an intuitive score ranging from -10 (weak or indecisive conditions) to +10 (optimal conditions for entering the trend after a pullback).

Signals reversals toward the EMA that may represent entry opportunities with a better risk/reward ratio.

The indicator is displayed in a separate window for easy visual analysis and combination with other tools.

Configurable and easy to integrate into automated or manual strategies.

Who is it useful for?

Traders looking to improve their entry timing during corrections within a trend, especially in markets with clear movements and moderate volatility. Ideal for swing trading and scalping strategies that rely on technical retracements.
