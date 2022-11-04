Grid Trend Multiply is a non directional expert advisor which use Martingale to close trade in profit

As a user, you need to set the direction in which the EA will take the trade.

You can set to either BUY or SELL when you want it to trade in a trending market.

In a ranging market, you can set the EA to take both BUY and SELL at the same time. It is a delta neutral strategy which capitalize on the concept that market will visit the same price again and again thus allowing the EA to close the positive trade and repeatedly take trade on the same price to multiply the profit generation.





Recommended Trading balance $1000 and above.