M K Ultra

A loss Recovery Ea which use the Symmetric Triangle Price action Pattern to place recovery trades using Martingale.

Benefit of this ea: Risk get reduced from normal recovery system as bigger lot size are placed near the triangle center and as soon as the triangle breaks, bigger lot size offsets the overall losses thus reaching profit target sooner.

Ea also has default trend following capability by choosing the daily candle direction, and can put stop loss to breakeven thus protecting the trade before it needs the recovery system.

Settings can me modified on charts to see the best combination for better profit with less risk.

Before taking the trade, trader can check their potential risk, the trade pool can generate.

The Trader can Set the EA on manual mode and can start the trade at specific price level and afterwards the Ea will manage the rest of the trades if recovery system is required.

Comment the improvement you want on this EA


